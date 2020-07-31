Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke
Technology stock
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 14:13 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s rules forbidding hate speech.

The company said that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct”.

It did not specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban, but its policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.

Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links.

Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or that try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.

Duke was the leader of the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.

More in this section

Jail Escape Oklahoma Oklahoma murder suspect escapes from 12th floor cell using sheets
Twitter Hate Speech Twitter says hackers gained access to users by tricking staff over the phone
Russia Belarus Kremlin urges Belarus to free detained Russians
twitterdigitalplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • 3
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices