Corruption complicates South Africa’s struggle with coronavirus
Virus Outbreak South Africa
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 07:38 AM
Associated Press Reporter

South Africa’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases is edging close to a half-million, with the Health Ministry reporting 11,046 new cases overnight.

That brings the country’s caseload to 482,169, including 7,812 deaths.

Corruption in the country’s pandemic response is also a growing problem.

Funeral home workers in protective suits carry the coffin of a woman who died from Covid-19 into a hearse in Katlehong, near Johannesburg, South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

On Thursday, the health minister in the country’s epicentre of Gauteng province was forced to step down over corruption allegations related to government contracts for Covid-19 personal protective equipment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that now, more than ever, South Africa’s persistent problem with widespread corruption is endangering people’s lives.

South Africa makes up well over half the cases on the African continent and has the world’s fifth highest virus caseload.

