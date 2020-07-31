Justin Trudeau says he did not intervene in charity case

Justin Trudeau says he did not intervene in charity case
Nato Leaders Meeting
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 05:07 AM
Associated Press Reporter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended himself against claims he intervened to ensure a charity his family did paid work for won a government contract.

Mr Trudeau has apologised in a rare parliamentary committee appearance, adding that he should have recused himself from a Cabinet decision to award a contract to administer money to students having trouble finding work due to the pandemic.

The scheme came under scrutiny after it was revealed that We Charity, an organisation Mr Trudeau’s family has worked for, was chosen to administer it.

The prime minister’s wife, brother and mother have been paid a combined 300,000 Canadian dollars (£170,000) for speaking at a number of the charity’s events.

Mr Trudeau said: “We Charity received no preferential treatment, not from me, not from anyone else. I did absolutely nothing to influence that recommendation.”

When he learned that We Charity was recommended he said he “pushed back”.

He said: “When the issue of We came forward my concern was to push back on it, to delay it from Cabinet so that more due diligence could happen.

“Looking back on it it would have been better for perception’s sake that I had simply stepped away and not been involved at all. None of this program was going to benefit any members of my family.”

Canada’s ethics commissioner is investigating Mr Trudeau over the matter in the third ethics probe he has faced.

Under pressure, the government and the charity terminated their deal earlier this month.

More in this section

Saudi King Health Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discharged from hospital following surgery
John Lewis Remembered Barack Obama says equality drive is under threat ahead of presidential election
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Documents reveal details of civil case involving Ghislaine Maxwell
charityplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • 3
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices