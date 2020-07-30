Trump floats idea of election ‘delay’ amid unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud

US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

Mr Trump raised the possibility as he made unsubstantiated allegations that increased postal voting will result in fraud.

The dates of federal elections are set by the US Congress, and the country’s constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Mr Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through postal voting, even in states with all-mail votes.