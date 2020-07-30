Hidden cellar found in German probe into Madeleine McCann disappearance

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have finished their search of a garden in Germany and discovered the remains of a cellar at the site, local media reported.

Prosecutors said the two-day search in Hanover was linked to a murder investigation against a 43-year-old man but could not comment further.

Madeleine was three when she went missing while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007.

German investigators believe Christian Brueckner killed her soon after abducting her from a holiday apartment in the resort.

Brueckner is in jail in Germany for drug dealing, and is appealing against a conviction for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman, also at Praia da Luz.

Newspaper Bild reported the foundations of a garden house were found on the site and, among the remains, a hidden cellar room was found.