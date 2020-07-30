Australian state to make masks compulsory as Covid-19 infections spike

Australian state to make masks compulsory as Covid-19 infections spike
Virus Outbreak Australia Masks
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 04:07 AM
Associated Press Reporter

Australia’s hardest-hit state will make face coverings compulsory after reporting a new daily high of 723 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Masks have been compulsory in Victoria’s state capital of Melbourne and a neighbouring semi-rural district for the past week.

But Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday that masks or other face coverings will be compulsory for the whole state beginning late on Sunday.

In addition, residents around the city of Geelong will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes from late on Thursday.

The 723 new cases exceeded the previous high of 532 cases posted Monday, while the state also reported a new daily high of 13 deaths.

Melbourne and neighboring Mitchell Shire are halfway through a six-week lockdown, which Mr Andrews said could be extended.

On Monday Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for patience in the state.

“There has been significant community transmission in Victoria. That will take some time to get on top of,” Mr Morrison said.

More in this section

Japan Explosion Northern Japan explosion kills one and injures 17
Supreme Court Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg receives treatment in New York hospital
Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell attempts to seal 2016 testimony
coronavirusaustraliaplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • 3
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices