US death toll from coronavirus hits 150,000

The death toll from coronavirus in the US has reached 150,000 – by the far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The bleak milestone comes amid signs that the nation’s outbreak is beginning to stabilise in the Sun Belt but heating up in the Mid-west, fuelled largely by young adults who are visiting bars, restaurants and gyms again.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US has been profound. We must reset to get control of the epidemic in the US.



10 policy recommendations from @cmyeaton @Elena_Martin33 @C_R_Watson @MSchochSpana Anita Cicero & @T_Inglesby



Now is the time.https://t.co/Jw7MnpJ3eX pic.twitter.com/xCNnyJVL5R — Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (@JHSPH_CHS) July 29, 2020

The surge has been accompanied by a burgeoning outbreak of misinformation and conspiracy theories about supposed cures and the effectiveness of masks.

Brazil has the second highest toll with over 88,000 deaths, followed by the UK at 46,000.

Johns Hopkins put the nation’s confirmed infections at nearly 4.4 million, also the highest in the world, though the real numbers in the US and around the globe are believed to be higher because of limits on testing and the many mild cases that have gone undetected or unreported.