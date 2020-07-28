German police dig up garden in Madeleine McCann investigation

German police dig up garden in Madeleine McCann investigation
Germany McCann
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 11:01 AM
Associated Press Reporter

German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have searched a garden plot in Hannover in connection with their probe, prosecutors said.

Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig confirmed local media reports that police investigators had been at the site since Monday with an excavator in connection with the case.

“The procedure is taking place in connection with our investigation regarding Maddie McCann,” she told The Associated Press.

Madeleine McCann was three when she went missing in 2007 (PA)

Ms Meyer said she could not give any further details on the procedure, adding only that police would “still need some more time to finish”.

McCann was three at the time of her 2007 disappearance from an apartment while her family was on holiday in the seaside town of Praia da Luz in Portugal’s Algarve region.

German authorities said last month they had identified a 43-year-old German citizen as a suspect in the McCann case and are investigating him on suspicion of murder.

Police have been at the site since Monday (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP)

The suspect, who is currently in prison in Germany, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of McCann’s disappearance, and has two previous convictions for “sexual contact with girls”, authorities have said.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, but he has been widely identified by German media as Christian B.

He was last registered as living in Germany in the city of Braunschweig, which is about 40 miles from Hannover.

More in this section

f91e7e8c-df51-4666-891f-81b3e1dae8ce.jpg Man, 73, to cycle across US with aim of raising over €100k for charity
Coronavirus Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales below average for fifth week in a row
5f347c4a-9688-413b-af75-1d366e7c325d.jpg ‘Inquisitive’ lynx kittens at UK wildlife attraction to be named by public
mccannplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices