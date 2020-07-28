‘Inquisitive’ lynx kittens at UK wildlife attraction to be named by public

‘Inquisitive’ lynx kittens at UK wildlife attraction to be named by public
Lynx kitten – CREDIT JOSH BIGGS
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 11:53 AM
Emily Chudy, PA

Two “playful and inquisitive” lynx kittens at the Wild Place Project in Bristol are due to be named by the public.

The pair, believed to be the first lynx kittens born in a UK zoo this year, will be named by the public based on results from a Facebook poll.

The shortlist includes Viking-inspired names Ragnar and Lagertha, Lars and Sigrid, after characters from Eurovision film The Story Of Fire Saga, and Kinsey, in tribute to UK caves where lynx bones have been discovered.

A spokesman for the Wild Place Project said: “The pair are becoming more playful and inquisitive, and venturing out of their den in the woodland undergrowth more frequently.

“Despite now being more adventurous, the pair are still under the watchful eye of first-time mother Loka, who is never too far away.”

More in this section

Germany McCann German police dig up garden in Madeleine McCann investigation
f91e7e8c-df51-4666-891f-81b3e1dae8ce.jpg Man, 73, to cycle across US with aim of raising over €100k for charity
Coronavirus Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales below average for fifth week in a row
lynxplace: ukplace: south west

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices