Doors to reopen at London’s major tourist attractions

Madame Tussauds London, Sea Life London Aquarium and The London Dungeon are set to reopen their doors for the first time since being shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Merlin Entertainments said these and other major attractions including the lastminute.com London Eye and Shrek’s Adventure! London will reopen with enhanced hygiene and safety measures on August 1.

It means that anyone looking to enjoy a day out at these London hotspots will have to pre-book tickets and a visiting time slot online and use cashless payments.

Social distancing is in place and staff have had rigorous training in the new safety measures.

Sunny Jouhal, general manager at the lastminute.com London Eye, who said staff have been “working hard behind the scenes,” added: “We fully recognise, along with many other businesses, that after months of closure the London tourism sector has a long road to recovery ahead of it.

“As we start to welcome guests back through the doors, and get back to what we do best, we ask the Government to continue supporting our industry and working with us to get the capital back on its feet.”

Queue lanes at the London Eye (Rick Findler/PA)

All guests and team members will have their temperature checked before they are allowed to enter the attractions which now have hygiene stations and hand sanitiser at key locations.

Anyone who is aged over 11 years old will be “required” to bring and wear their own suitable face covering for the lastminute.com London Eye, The London Dungeon and Shrek’s Adventure! London. Those who arrive without one will have buy one at the venue.

Madame Tussauds is reopening (Yui Mok/PA).

Anyone who is aged over 11 years old will be “encouraged” to bring and wear their own suitable face covering at Madame Tussauds London and SEA LIFE London Aquarium, the organisers said.

They will see that staff will be wearing face masks and personal protective equipment.

Those wanting to see a live show or take part in the meet-and-greet sessions may find that numbers have now been limited or they are closed.