Kosovo asks Apple to change map to show its borders

Kosovo asks Apple to change map to show its borders
Apple
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 16:13 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Kosovo’s foreign minister said that she asked Apple to correct her country’s borders in its maps.

Meliza Haradinaj posted in her Twitter page on Sunday that she had written a letter to Apple chief executive Tim Cook “to take immediate steps to correctly present Kosovo’s internationally recognised borders in its AppleMap Service”.

On those maps, Kosovo is shown as part of Serbia, something the minister said was in “in direct contradiction of the political and legal realities”.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia after a 1998-99 war that ended with a 78-day Nato air campaign against Serbian troops.

Kosovo, dominated by ethnic Albanians, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognised by some 100 countries, but not by Serbia.

“It is felt as a hurt by our citizens who suffered immense losses in our independence struggle,” Ms Haradinaj tweeted.

“It is also perceived as an insult to our state”

Ms Haradinaj mentioned that other digital service providers like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify had updated “their platform, menus and options to correctly represent the Republic of Kosovo as a sovereign and independent state”.

Apple did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Belgium Belgium introduces strict Covid-19 rules in bid to prevent new general lockdown
Saudi Hajj Pilgrims arriving for toned-down hajj amid stringent health precautions
Trump Melania Trump announces makeover for White House Rose Garden
mapdigitalplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices