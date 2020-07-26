TV reporter credits viewer with noticing and informing her of cancerous lump

TV reporter credits viewer with noticing and informing her of cancerous lump
TV Viewer-Cancer Diagnosis
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 16:31 PM
Associated Press Reporter

A US television news reporter is crediting an eagle-eyed viewer for noticing a lump on her neck and emailing her that she should get it checked out.

Victoria Price, a reporter for WFLA in Tampa, Florida, followed the advice and was diagnosed with cancer.

Ms Price tweeted that she is undergoing surgery on Monday to remove the tumour, her thyroid and a couple of lymph nodes.

she said: “Doctor said it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure.”

The viewer emailed Ms Price last month, saying the lump reminded her of one she had had.

Ms Price, 28, an investigative reporter, said this week that her television station’s catchphrase is “8 On Your Side”.

But she added: “The roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on my side, and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“I will be forever grateful for the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?”

More in this section

Crime stock Actress Spencer Grammer slashed outside Manhattan restaurant
John Lewis Remembered Civil rights hero John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
AP Poll Election 2020 100 Days Trump faces unsettling polling data as US election draws closer
reporterdigitalplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices