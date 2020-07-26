Church volunteer admits arson attack on Nantes cathedral

Church volunteer admits arson attack on Nantes cathedral
France Cathedral Fire
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 07:59 AM
Associated Press reporters

A church volunteer has been charged after he told investigators that he was responsible for an arson attack that badly damaged a 15th-century Gothic cathedral in western France.

The man had previously been questioned and then released after the blaze which destroyed the organ, shattered stained glass windows, and blackened the insides of the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul in Nantes on July 18.

When he was detained again this weekend for further questioning, he finally admitted responsibility for the fire, said his lawyer, Quentin Chabert.

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at the Gothic St Peter and St Paul Cathedral in Nantes (Romain Boulanger/AP)

“He confessed to the allegations against him which, as the prosecutor indicated, are causing destruction and damage by fire,” the lawyer told France Info radio.

“He regrets the facts. That is certain. He is in a sort of repentance.”

French media quoted the Nantes prosecutor as saying that the 39-year-old Rwandan, who had been tasked with the job of locking up the cathedral, told the investigating magistrate that he lit three fires – on two cathedral organs and an electrical box. His motives were unknown.

The reports quoted the prosecutor as saying that the arson charge is punishable by a 10-year jail term.

More in this section

Harry Dunn death Harry Dunn’s parents say police ‘absolved of any blame’ as legal claim dropped
North Korea North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient
South Korea North Korea Virus Lockdown Number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 16 million
cathedralplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices