Johnny Depp: Heard's sister quizzed over  bombshell video

Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, has been quizzed over a bombshell video which Johnny Depp's lawyers say shows the actress "assaulted" her.

In a dramatic development on day 14 of Mr Depp's blockbuster libel trial against The Sun newspaper, the Hollywood star's legal team told the High Court it had received the video from a "confidential source" on Thursday night, after Ms Henriquez gave evidence that Ms Heard, aged 34, had never attacked her.

After legal argument on whether the video was admissible as evidence, it was played to the court.

It shows Ms Henriquez, by a poolside with friends, talking, with one person heard to say, "did you get in a fight?" and then "I can't believe Amber beat your ass".

One woman appears to inspect Ms Henriquez' cheek and arm, and Ms Henriquez says she is not going to talk about it.

David Sherborne, Johnny Depp's barrister, said the video was a clip captured during the filming of a reality television show and was not for broadcast.

During the hearing, Ms Henriquez has also been referred to by her maiden name, Whitney Heard.

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mr Depp, reminded Ms Henriquez that she gave evidence on Thursday that she had "only seen your sister hit Mr Depp once; that was in self-defence and that your sister had never been violent or hit you".

The barrister then played the video to Ms Henriquez and said: "What you were being asked by the ladies on that clip was about a fight between you and your sister, wasn't it?"

Ms Henriquez replied: "We were referencing a verbal argument my sister and I had got into the night before."

Ms Laws later put it to Whitney Henriquez that "you have been talking about a physical fight".

Ms Henriquez denied that it was a physical fight and said her friends were "inferring, trying to make a storyline, albeit a bad one, interesting, nothing more".

Ms Laws continued: "We then see her looking at your face... and we see her holding onto your chin as if you are injured, don't we?"

Ms Henriquez said: "You don't see any injuries there."

The barrister added: "She's holding onto your chin and remarking on the fact that you have got marks."

Ms Henriquez replied: "I don't think she refers to any marks on my face."

Earlier, during legal argument, Mr Sherborne told Mr Justice Nicol: "There is no denial of the fact that Ms Amber Heard 'beat up' Ms Whitney Heard and that there are injuries.

The court previously heard Amber Heard her then-husband in self-defence

Actress Amber Heard arriving at the High Court in London.

Mr Sherborne continued: "Our case is she [Whitney] has lied in order to support her sister on this very important issue as to what happened on the stairs [in March 2015]."

The court has previously been told that Amber Heard punched Johnny Depp in self-defence because she thought the actor was going to push Ms Henriquez down the stairs at their LA penthouse.

On Thursday, Ms Henriquez alleged that during the "stairs incident" she saw Mr Depp punch Ms Heard "really hard in the head ... multiple times".

Mr Depp denies the allegation.

Mr Depp, aged 57, is suing the publisher ofThe Sun,News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 27, 2018 article that referred to him as a "wife beater".

The case is due to finish next week.