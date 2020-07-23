Starmer wants to ‘draw a line’ under anti-Semitism in Labour

Starmer wants to ‘draw a line’ under anti-Semitism in Labour
Keir Starmer visit to Milton Keynes
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 10:56 AM
Shaun Connolly, PA Political Correspondent

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has insisted he wants to “draw a line” under anti-Semitism in the party.

The comments came after Labour said it will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism.

Mr Starmer said: “I want to draw a line under anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

“I made it clear that we would draw a line under anti-Semitism. Settling this case was important in that respect.

“It was the right decision, the right thing to do.”

The decision to pay damages sparked a spat between Mr Starmer and his predecessor as party leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn said on Wednesday it was “disappointing” the party had settled the claim, claiming it was a “political decision, not a legal one”.

Seven former employees from the party’s governance and legal unit, who were responsible for the investigation of allegations of misconduct by party members, sued Labour after it issued a press release describing them as having “personal and political axes to grind”.

The legal action followed the broadcast in July 2019 of a BBC Panorama programme titled Is Labour Anti-Semitic?.

More in this section

France Fire Children Young brothers jump from building to escape fire in France
Virus Outbreak Belgium EU Budget cuts are difficult pill to swallow, EU leader says
Germany Nazi Trial Former concentration camp guard convicted in Germany
labourplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 11
  • 27
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices