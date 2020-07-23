Former concentration camp guard convicted in Germany

Former concentration camp guard convicted in Germany
Germany Nazi Trial
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 09:36 AM
David Rising, Associated Press

A German court has convicted a 93-year-old former SS private of being an accessory to murder at the Stutthof concentration camp, where he served as a guard in the final months of World War Two.

Bruno Dey was given a two-year suspended sentence by the Hamburg state court, news agency dpa reported.

He was convicted of 5,232 counts of accessory to murder, equal to the number of people believed to have been killed at Stutthof during his service there in 1944 and 1945, and one count of accessory to attempted murder.

Because he was only 17, and later 18, at the time of his alleged crimes, Dey’s case was heard in juvenile court.

Prosecutors had called for a three-year sentence and the defence for an acquittal.

“How could you get used to the horror?” presiding judge Anne Meier-Goering asked as she announced the verdict.

The trial opened in October, and in deference to Dey’s age, court sessions were limited to two, two-hour sessions a week.

Additional precautions also were taken to keep the case going through the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

More in this section

Greece Fire Firefighters battle to save seaside homes in Greece
Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League - Anfield Nine arrested as thousands gather outside Anfield to celebrate Premier League win
Election 2020 Campaign Diversity Joe Biden brands Donald Trump as first ‘racist’ US president
guardplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 11
  • 27
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices