Fiat Chrysler and Iveco offices searched in emissions probe

Fiat Chrysler and Iveco offices searched in emissions probe
Fiat Chrysler-PSA-New Name
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 16:00 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Investigators have searched offices of car maker Fiat Chrysler and truck maker Iveco in Germany, Switzerland and Italy as part of an investigation into suspected illegal manipulation of diesel emissions.

Judicial authorities in Germany are conducting an in-depth probe of suspected manipulation on 200,000 vehicles made by the two companies as well as their subsidiaries, according to a news release from Eurojust, an EU agency that supports cross-border judicial and investigative co-operation.

The probe focuses on cars that can pass emissions testing but then shut down their emissions control systems in real driving conditions.

The Eurojust news release did not mention which vehicles were affected but police in Frankfurt called for purchasers to contact them as witnesses, citing Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Iveco models made from 2014 to 2019 with Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel standards.

Relevant engines were the 1.3, 1.6, 2.0 and 2.3 litre multijet engines, and 1.6, 2.0, 2.3 and 3.0 litre engines.

Fiat Chrysler and Iveco’s parent company CNH Industrial confirmed a number of their offices were searched and that they are providing “full co-operation” in the investigation.

More in this section

7c6226f8-a38d-4841-9404-710054d597a5.jpg Bats’ genes can help them fight off coronaviruses, study suggests
Early Americans Stone tools suggest earlier human presence in North America – study
Grenfell Tower inquiry Grenfell residents who raised issues labelled ‘rebels’ by contractor
fiatdigitalplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices