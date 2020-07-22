South African anti-apartheid hero Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95

South African anti-apartheid hero Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95
South Africa Obit Mlangeni
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 09:06 AM
Mogomotsi Magome, Associated Press

Leading South African anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni has died at the age of 95.

He was the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial, which sentenced activists including Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment.

Mr Mlangeni had been admitted to hospital in the capital Pretoria, with abdominal pains.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute, saying his death signified “the end of a generational history”.

Andrew Mlangeni (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“With his passing as the last remaining Rivonia triallist, Bab’Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct during our democratic dispensation,” Mr Ramaphosa said.

Mr Mlangeni spent 27 years in prison alongside Mr Mandela, Dennis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu and other activists who were sentenced for planning to overthrow the apartheid government.

After his release, he served as a legislator in South Africa’s first democratic parliament from 1994.

In his later years, he was chairman of the integrity committee of the ruling African National Congress party, which was responsible for investigating corruption allegations against its leaders.

“His passing sounds the last post on a courageous generation of South Africans who forfeited their freedom, careers, family lives and health so that we could all be free,” the foundation of former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah said in a statement.

They also recalled Mr Mlangeni’s comment: “I did not go to prison for 26 years for people to steal from the poor.”

More in this section

Immigration More than 150 migrants brought ashore from English Channel crossings in six hours
Virus Outbreak Israel Politics Israelis block entrance to parliament amid intense protests
Virus Outbreak China Hacking China says US has ordered it to close consulate in Houston
mlangeniobitplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices