Armed man holding around 20 people hostage in Ukraine

Armed man holding around 20 people hostage in Ukraine
Ukraine Hostage Taking
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 10:39 AM
Associated Press reporters

An armed man is holding around 20 people hostage after seizing control of a bus in north-western Ukraine, police have said.

Police have sealed off the centre of Lutsk, a city 250 miles west of Kyiv.

The assailant is armed and carrying explosives, officers said in a Facebook statement.

Officers are trying to get in touch with the man. He called the police after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

Mr Gerashchenko said there is a book online, signed by Maksim Plokhoy and titled “Philosophy of a criminal”, describing a man’s experience in prison.

“For 15 years they’ve been correcting me, but I haven’t been corrected, on the contrary — I’ve become even more who I am,” one extract from the book said, according to Mr Gerashchenko.

Interior minister Arsen Avakov is flying to Lutsk.

Ukrainian media reported that gunshots could be heard at the scene. It was not clear whether anyone has been injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was personally monitoring the situation. “Gunshots have been heard, the bus is damaged,” he said in a Facebook statement, adding that measures are being taken to resolve the situation without casualties.

More in this section

450 new jobs at eBay Norwegian firm Adevinta buys eBay classifieds unit in £7.25bn deal
Alleged Russian interference report British government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference
Virus Outbreak Mask Fashion Wearing face covering a patriotic act, says Trump
hostagesplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices