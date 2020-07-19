85 infants in county in Texas test positive for Covid-19

85 babies younger than the age of one have tested positive for coronavirus in a county in the state of Texas, US health authorities have confirmed.

The news comes as 130 deaths and more than 10,000 new cases of the virus were reported in the state yesterday.

It is the fifth consecutive day in which more than 10,000 new cases have been confirmed.

Speaking at a press briefing, Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for the city of Corpus Christi, located in Nueces County, urged Texans to take precautions, to wear masks and to practice social distancing:

“These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us to stop the spread of this disease.”

It is not yet known how the infants contracted the virus.