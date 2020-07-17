Alarm over new coronavirus outbreaks as India cases hit one million

Fresh outbreaks of coronavirus, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million.

India on Friday said it had surpassed one million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, with nearly 25,000 deaths.

The grim milestone drove home concerns over the country’s readiness to deal with an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system.

(PA Graphics)

In Bangalore, a city that prides itself as the centre of Indian technology innovation, the government ordered a week-long lockdown that began on Tuesday after cases surged exponentially.

Local governments are frantically trying to quash outbreaks and keep their economies running as the pandemic spreads in the vast countryside.

“The acceleration in cases remains the main challenge for India in the coming days,” said Dr Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, adding that the vast majority of cases were still being missed.

China on Friday reported nine imported cases and one instance of local transmission, in Xinjiang, where health officials were monitoring three other people, and flights to and from the regional capital, Urumqi, were reportedly being restricted.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, large-scale restrictions in its capital were set to continue as new Covid-19 cases rise, with cinemas and other indoor entertainment spaces to remain closed.

As of Thursday, 15,636 cases with 713 deaths had been recorded in Jakarta. The city imposed sweeping social restrictions on April 10 but relaxed some of them two months later. Indonesia as a whole has reported nearly 82,000 coronavirus cases and more than 3,800 deaths.

Medical staff collect blood samples in Srinagar, Kashmir (Mukhtar Khan/AP))

In South Korea, officials said they might be making headway in capping outbreaks that have expanded from the capital, Seoul.

South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention still reported 60 newly confirmed infections, including 39 linked to people arriving from abroad.

More than 13.7 million infections have been confirmed worldwide and nearly 590,000 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are probably higher for various reasons, including limited testing.

Two-week quarantines are becoming the norm, and many governments have been rolling back reopenings and tightening restrictions to try to stave off further waves of new cases.

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, on Friday announced increased pandemic restrictions after detecting eight new Covid-19 cases.

The state’s largest cluster began in a Sydney pub and was traced to a visitor from Melbourne, in Victoria state, who attended a party there on July 3. About 42 cases have since been linked to that cluster.

A woman fixes a baby’s face mask during a protest against the government of President Lenin Moreno in Quito, Ecuador (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Melbourne reported a record 428 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. It has been locked down since last week and authorities hope that the additional restrictions will soon result in the infection count plateauing.

Other parts of Australia have been relaxing restrictions. The Northern Territory on Friday opened its borders to everyone in Australia apart from Sydney and Victoria state, where Melbourne is located. Travellers from those restricted places must isolate in a hotel for 14 days.

Western Australia state, which is free of community-spread Covid-19, on Thursday hosted the largest public event since the pandemic began when more than 22,000 spectators watched an Australian rules football match at Perth Stadium. Medical groups condemned the match as dangerous to public health.

The coronavirus has been surging in hot spots around the US, with record numbers of confirmed infections and deaths in the South and West.

Hospitals are stretched to the brink in many areas amid fears the pandemic’s resurgence is only getting started.

Tourists wearing face masks wait in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The rebound after shutdowns imposed in April were lifted has led to requirements for masks or other facial coverings in at least half of the 50 states.

Texas reported 10,000 new cases for the third straight day and 129 additional deaths. A third of its more than 3,400 total Covid-19 deaths came in the first two weeks of July alone.

Florida reached another ominous record, with 156 virus deaths, and a staggering 13,965 new cases.

Reminiscent of New York City at the height of the pandemic there earlier this year, in Arizona the Phoenix medical examiner’s office is stocking up on storage coolers for an influx of bodies as funeral homes hit maximum capacity, with regular morgue storage nearly two-thirds full as of Thursday.

In Texas, San Antonio health officials have turned to refrigerated trailers to store the dead, and soldiers were preparing to take over a Covid-19 wing of a Houston hospital.