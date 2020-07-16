Indonesia flash flooding death toll rises to more than 30

Indonesia flash flooding death toll rises to more than 30
Indonesia Flash Flood
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 13:13 PM
Edna Tarigan, Associated Press

The death toll from flash floods in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province rose to 32 on Thursday with 16 people still missing, officials said.

National Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yusuf Latif said rain continued to fall as hundreds of rescuers searched on Thursday for the missing villagers.

The floods began on Saturday evening when heavy rains caused three rivers to overflow.

The six sub-districts affected by the floods are far from the provincial capital, Makassar, and rescuers were hampered by thick mud covering the roads that made the areas difficult to reach.

“It is difficult to pass through the areas,” Mr Latid said.

“We are also having communication difficulties,” Latid said.

Heavy rains cause frequent flash floods and landslides in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

