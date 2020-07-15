Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg ‘doing well’ after hospital treatment

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg ‘doing well’ after hospital treatment
Supreme Court Ginsburg
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 20:44 PM
Associated Press reporters

The Supreme Court has said that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman said that Ms Ginsburg was “home and doing well”.

She had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills.

She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumour on her pancreas.

Ms Ginsburg has been treated for cancer (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The court said in a statement on Tuesday that she would “stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment”.

Ms Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer.

In addition to the tumour on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colo-rectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Ms Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More in this section

Hong Kong Vote China summons US ambassador over Hong Kong row
George Floyd Investigation ‘I’m not a bad guy’: George Floyd cries out in new body-cam footage
Not Real News US disease chief hits back at ‘nonsense’ attacks from White House adviser
ginsburgplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices