Disneyland Paris partially reopens in further boost to French tourism
Coronavirus – Wed Jul 15, 2020
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 13:16 PM
Associated Press Reporter

The French tourism industry received a further boost on Wednesday with the partial reopening of Disneyland Paris and the opening up of the top floor of the Eiffel Tower.

Disneyland Paris, Europe’s most frequented theme park resort, has been closed for four months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The park in Marne-la-Vallee, to the east of the French capital, is opening its doors in a phased way, starting on Wednesday with Disneyland Parks and the Walt Disney Studios.

It will feature enhanced safety measures including managed attendance, reduced capacity to support social distancing, and bolstered cleaning and disinfection of rides and spaces.

The top floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris also reopened on Wednesday.

The 19th century monument, one of the French capital’s most visited attractions, partially reopened its first two floors on June 26 following its longest closure since the Second World War.

Eiffel Tower officials have said a maximum of 250 people will now be allowed at the top floor at a time to enjoy the panoramic views of the City of Light.

The Eiffel Tower partially reopened on June 26 (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

The monument’s managing director Patrick Branco Ruivo remained upbeat about the short-term future for tourism at the Eiffel Tower and in Paris more broadly.

“Last year, during the same period we welcomed 23,000 people every day.,” he said.

“When we opened the Eiffel Tower, the first weekend we welcomed 5,000 people and last weekend 10,000 people.

“That’s why for us we are optimistic for this summer even if the conditions are different.

“It’s a message of hope about Covid-19, that even if the conditions are not always very easy.”

One visitor, 37-year old Damien Testard from the Paris suburbs, said he was “delighted” about his trip to the Eiffel Tower, in particular one that was “without too many people”. 

