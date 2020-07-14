Donald Trump takes measures against China over Hong Kong policy

Donald Trump takes measures against China over Hong Kong policy
Trump
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 22:13 PM
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has signed legislation mandating sanctions for Chinese officials involved in Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and issued an executive order that ends US preferential treatment for Hong Kong.

The two actions are part of the Trump administration’s offensive against China for what he calls unfair treatment by the rising Asian superpower, which hid details about the human-to-human transition of Covid-19.

The almost daily administration broadsides against China come as Mr Trump is being criticised for the surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and as he works to portray his expected Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, as weak on China.

US-China relations are at a low ebb.

Since the two nations signed phase one of a trade deal, the talks are currently stalled with virtually no hope of restarting before the November election.

