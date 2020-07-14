Covid-19: 'Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction' warns WHO

The World Health Organisation(WHO) claims political leaders are undermining people's trust during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO says there were 230,000 new cases of the virus reported yesterday.

But 50% came from just two countries, and the WHO says the Americas remains the epicentre of the disease.

Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus says he has a blunt warning for many countries.

The Director-General said: "Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction.

"The virus remains public enemy number one.

"But the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this.

"Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response, trust."

Yesterday the state of Florida in the US reported an American record-breaking 15,299 coronavirus cases in one day.

The numbers come at the end of a grim week as Florida reported 514 fatalities – an average of 73 per day.