Pakistan bans open-air livestock markets in cities ahead of Eid
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 11:39 AM
Pakistani authorities are banning open-air livestock markets in cities for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

However, people will be allowed to buy and sell sacrificial animals at the designated 700 markets, which will be set up on the outskirts of cities across the country.

These markets will only remain open from dawn to dusk.

Monday’s move comes as Pakistan reported 69 more Covid-19 deaths, taking total fatalities to 5,266.

A banner paying tribute to doctors who are offering care and saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic is displayed on a road in Islamabad, Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan now has 251,625 confirmed cases and the decision to ban open-air cattle markets within the cities was announced at a meeting of National Command and Control Centre, which supervises country’s response to the virus.

It said all the buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals must adhere to social distancing regulations

Eid-al Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on July 31, subject to the sighting of the moon.

During the three-day holiday, Muslims across the world slaughter livestock and distribute part of the meat to the poor.

