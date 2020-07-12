Outbreaks of Covid-19 continue as deaths top 566,000

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Covid-19 infections have now topped 12.7m across the globe.

The US state of Florida has registered a daily high for the number of positive tests, with 15,300 cases identified.

In the United States there have been over 3.2m cases, while US President Donald Trump has been seen wearing a mask in public for the first time as he visited a hospital in Maryland.

India meanwhile has seen another surge in cases with 820,000 people now testing positive, while in Iran it's Supreme Leader has said he is ashamed that people are not wearing face coverings.

The Middle Eastern country experienced one of the earliest outbreaks of the disease outside China in February.

South Africa has been confronted with surging hospital admissions for the virus while the rapid increase in reported cases has made it one of the world’s centres for Covid-19.

More than 30% of South Africa’s cases are in the economic hub of Gauteng province, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.

The tourist centre of Cape Town also has a high number of cases.

South Africa has carried out 2.1 million tests, on its population of 58 million.

Meanwhile, countries in eastern Europe are also facing rising waves of coronavirus infections, leading to riots in Serbia, mandatory face masks in Croatia and travel bans or quarantines imposed by Hungary.

“We see worrisome signs about an increase in the number of cases in the neighbouring countries, Europe and the whole world,” Gergely Gulyas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, said.

“Now, we have to protect our own security and prevent the virus from being brought in from abroad.” Hungarian authorities said they have sorted countries into three categories – red, yellow and green – based on their rates of new coronavirus infections and will impose restrictions.

The number of deaths has reached more than 566,000, according to researchers at John Hopkins University in the United States.