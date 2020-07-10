Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake

Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake
TikTok introduces new safety features
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 21:40 PM
Tali Arbel, Associated Press

Amazon is calling an email that went out to employees telling them to delete the video app TikTok from their phones a mistake.

Amazon had told employees to delete the popular app from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned service.

That would have escalated the stakes for TikTok, which has been subject to national-security and geopolitical concerns.

Amazon is the second-largest US private employer after Walmart, with with more than 840,000 employees worldwide.

TikTok had said it did not understand Amazon’s concerns.

amazondigitalplace: international

