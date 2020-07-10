Spotify investigating issue causing app to crash

Spotify
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 14:31 PM
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Spotify is investigating an issue preventing some of its users from accessing the music streaming app.

Listeners of the largest subscription music streaming service began reporting problems on Friday morning across Twitter and the Down Detector website.

It appears the downtime concerns iOS users, resulting in the app crashing whenever it is loaded up.

Tests on Android and desktop suggest the error is not affecting people trying to listen to music via these two platforms.

The Swedish firm acknowledged the outage just before midday, tweeting: “Something’s out of tune.

“We’re currently investigating, and we’ll keep you posted here!”

TikTok, Waze, Pinterest, and Tinder are also among a number of apps experiencing issues on iOS, according to users.

Although the exact cause is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest it could be linked to Facebook, which is currently having developer problems which some apps use to manage logins.

“We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK (software development kit) which is causing some apps to crash,” Facebook said.

It seems some of the affected apps are able to work when Wifi is switched off.

