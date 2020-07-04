'Super Saturday' in Britain as Boris Johnson relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

The UK's front pages are dominated by the “Super Saturday” lockdown easing as well as the Government unveiling its list of countries where tourists can holiday without having to self-isolate.

The Guardian leads with a plea from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for people to behave responsibly as restaurants, pubs and bars reopen.

Guardian front page, Saturday 4 July 2020: Let's not blow it now, urges prime minister pic.twitter.com/Jk0dmkLNrB — Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile the Daily Mail leads with Westminster's Health Secretary Matt Hancock warning that “drunken thugs” will be locked up.

The Times features an interview with Rishi Sunak in which the chancellor calls upon Britons to “relearn what it’s like to go out again”.

The Daily Mirror says “thousands” of people are expected to hit the pub today while the Daily Star focuses on the reopening of the nation’s gyms.

The Daily Express and i lead with the list of 73 countries and territories where quarantine requirements will be lifted.

The Independent reports on criticism of the Government’s “shambolic” handling of the air bridges scheme.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with a photo appearing to show British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sat on the throne during a private tour of Buckingham Palace.

And the FT Weekend says the UK is in talks to join in on an EU plan to secure supplies of potential coronavirus vaccines.