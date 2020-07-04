'Super Saturday' in Britain as Boris Johnson relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

The UK's front pages are dominated by the “Super Saturday” lockdown easing as well as the Government unveiling its list of countries where tourists can holiday without having to self-isolate.
leads with a plea from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for people to behave responsibly as restaurants, pubs and bars reopen.
Guardian front page, Saturday 4 July 2020: Let's not blow it now, urges prime minister
Meanwhile the leads with Westminster's Health Secretary Matt Hancock warning that "drunken thugs" will be locked up.
MAIL: We'll lock up super Saturday hooligans
features an interview with Rishi Sunak in which the chancellor calls upon Britons to "relearn what it's like to go out again".
'Eat out to help out'
The says "thousands" of people are expected to hit the pub today while the focuses on the reopening of the nation's gyms.
Tomorrow's front page: Your good health
Tomorrow's front page: 'Gyms to open'
The and lead with the list of 73 countries and territories where quarantine requirements will be lifted.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Revealed: The Holiday Places Safe To Visit'
Saturday's front page: Holidays get the green light
reports on criticism of the Government's "shambolic" handling of the air bridges scheme.
Tomorrow's @independent front page
Elsewhere, leads with a photo appearing to show British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sat on the throne during a private tour of Buckingham Palace.
Tomorrow's Telegraph front page: "Maxwell won't sell Andrew out"
And the says the UK is in talks to join in on an EU plan to secure supplies of potential coronavirus vaccines.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday July 4