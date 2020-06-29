UK-EU talks intensify as negotiators meet to discuss post-Brexit deal

Negotiators from the UK and European Union (EU) were meeting face to face in an effort to intensify talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.
UK-EU talks intensify as negotiators meet to discuss post-Brexit deal
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 13:33 PM
Press Association
An anti-Brexit demonstrator holds European Union and England flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London.
An anti-Brexit demonstrator holds European Union and England flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London.

Negotiators from the UK and European Union (EU) were meeting face to face in an effort to intensify talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.

Teams led by the UK Prime Minister&amp;rsquo;s Europe adviser David Frost and the EU&amp;rsquo;s Michel Barnier were meeting in Brussels for the first time since the coronavirus crisis forced talks to be held remotely.

The meeting comes just a day after it was announced that Mr Frost would replace Sir Mark Sedwill as national security adviser alongside his responsibilities on Europe.

Mr Frost will take up the new role at the end of August but promised the talks with the EU &amp;ldquo;remain my top single priority until those negotiations have concluded, one way or another&amp;rdquo;.

&lt;!-- EMBED START StreamAMG --&gt;&lt;figure id="0_r7zb0d8l" data-urn="urn:pressassociation:video:81426"&gt;&lt;div style="width: 100%; display: inline-block; position: relative;"&gt;&lt;div id="dummy" style="margin-top: 56.25%;"&gt;&lt;/div&gt;&lt;div id="kaltura_player_4711633198" style="position:absolute; top:0; left:0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0;" data-player-config='{"partner": "3001090", "uiConf": "30024158", "entryId": "0_r7zb0d8l"}'&gt;&lt;/div&gt;&lt;/div&gt;&lt;script type="text/javascript" src="//pa.streamamg.com/player-embed/loader.js"&gt;&lt;/script&gt;&lt;/figure&gt;

&lt;!-- EMBED END StreamAMG --&gt;

Boris Johnson hopes the UK-EU talks could result in a deal by the end of July, although both sides have acknowledged the end of October is when an agreement needs to be concluded in order to ratify it this year.

The current transition period expires at the end of the year, meaning new arrangements will need to be in place or the UK will follow World Trade Organisation rules for its relationship with the EU.

European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said: &amp;ldquo;Our overall message this week, but also for the coming weeks and coming months, is to intensify our negotiations in order to make progress in order to get a deal.&amp;rdquo;

Mr Ferrie said he had &amp;ldquo;no particular comments to make&amp;rdquo; about Mr Frost being given a second job while the negotiations continued.

He added: &amp;ldquo;From our side at least we are fully concentrated on the negotiations.&amp;rdquo;

Ahead of the latest round of talks, Mr Frost said the EU&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;unrealistic positions&amp;rdquo; would need to change if there is to be any progress.

Meanwhile, The EU's Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position of head of the World Trade Organisation.

In a statement this morning, Mr Hogan said the important EU trade agenda requires full and careful involvement of the European Union and in particular, the Trade Commissioner.

The Trade Commissioner cited Brexit and trade talks with the US in his decision.

More in this section

Trump Trump’s Republican convention plans shrink as coronavirus cases surge
Trump Donald Trump taxes delay harms other investigations, judge told
Federal Execution-Iowa Kingpin Drug kingpin to be third man executed in US this week
brexiteuireland

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices