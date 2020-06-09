Honda hit by cyber attack

Japanese carmaker Honda has said it is dealing with a cyber attack.
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 17:14 PM
Press Association
The Japanese car maker said there is no information breach at this point in time. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire
The incident is affecting the firm’s operations around the world, including production.

Honda said in a statement: “Honda can confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network.

“We can also confirm that there is no information breach at this point in time.

“Work is being undertaken to minimise the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities.

“At this point, we see minimal business impact.”

Production at Honda’s UK factory in Swindon has been suspended during the coronavirus lockdown but is due to resume this week.

The plant will permanently close in July next year with the loss of 3,500 jobs.

