Police Officer accused of killing George Floyd's granted bail in first court hearing

Protests erupted in the US and worldwide in the wake of the incident last month.
Derek Chauvin did not enter a plea.
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 22:17 PM
Digital Desk staff

The police officer accused of killing African American George Floyd last month has been granted bail at $1.25m following his first court appearance.

Derek Chauvin attended his first court hearing via videolink, handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit.

Chauvin, 44, faces charges of second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He did not enter a plea. His next court appearance is set for June 29.

