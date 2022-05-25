Watch: Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene delights kids on visit to old Cork school 

Ogbene is a past pupil of Bunscoil Chríost Rí in Cork
Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (left) and Jordi Osei-Tutu after their victory during the Sky Bet League One match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Photo credit: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 15:57
Shane Donovan

Chiedozie Ogbene was on hand to make the day of hundreds of kids on a recent visit home to Cork.

The Rotherham United star is a past pupil of Bunscoil Chríost Rí, and his visit to his old school delighted the students.

The pupils even burst into song as Ogbene walked through the expectant crowd. 

They can be heard singing Ogbene's name with great excitement, which is only natural given how well he has represented his school and area since making the big-time across the water. 

In both his club and international commitments, the Douglas native has had a spectacular time of late, making a brilliant start to his Republic of Ireland career, and gaining promotion to the Championship with Rotherham. 

The former Cork City man was also heavily involved in the English sides EFL Trophy final win, scoring a sensational goal to secure the trophy at Wembley.

