Mo Salah staying put, Sadio Mane less sure - 'I'll answer after the Champions League'

Liverpool's Mo Salah has confirmed that he will be at the club past this summer, but Sadio Mane is less sure, saying he will disclose his future plans after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Both players will undoubtedly attract interest from suitors given their quality, and the uncertainty around their contract renewal situation.
Salah gave an update in today's press conference, stating that he will be staying on Merseyside next season.
"I'm just focused on the team and winning the Champions League again. I want to see Hendo with the trophy in the hands and hopefully he gives it to me. I don't want to talk about the contract now, I am staying next season for sure, that's clear."
While Salah gave Liverpool fans something to smile about, Mane's words will be concerning for everyone involved with the club.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mane was coy on his future: "This question [about my future] I will answer after the Champions League. If I'm staying or not, I'm going to answer after the Champions League."