Dominik Szoboszlai's late equaliser looked to have spared Virgil van Dijk's blushes after the Anfield skipper was at fault for Bournemouth's first two goals. But Moroccan forward Adli had other ideas.
Adli strikes late for Bournemouth to end Liverpool's 13-game unbeaten run

CHERRIES ON TOP: Bournemouth's Amine Adli celebrates after scoring the winner. Pic: AP Photo/Ian Walton.

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 19:52
Ian McCullough

Premier League: Bournemouth 3 Liverpool 2

AMINE Adli scrambled home a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool's disastrous title defence lurched to a new low.

