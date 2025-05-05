Grehan finds late, late winner for Bohs in breathless contest with Galway

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Galway United 1 Bohemians 2

Last-minute winners have not lost their lustre for Bohemians if these scenes were anything to go by.

Seán Grehan’s second of the night, and second injury-time winner in 10 days sparked pandemonium on the pitch, in the dugout and in the stands. It was a fitting end to an absorbing contest.

The visitors played some lovely stuff at times and started fluidly. They were comfortable on the ball and interchanged often, something possible for a team where nine of the outfield players could be said to be most at home in midfield.

Dawson Devoy tested Brendan Clarke from the edge of the box after some neat interplay. Patrick Hickey was close from a set-piece at the other end. The template was established, and it favoured United for most of the first half. They created chances more easily and often overpowered a physically lighter opposition.

There were moments of quality too, not least from David Hurley, who plucked a ball from the sky, put it under his spell, drove down the left and shot violently at the near post. Kacper Chorazka kept it out well.

Moses Dyer had a penalty shout in the 26th minute. Kevin O’Sullivan commanded the first half well enough to have earned the benefit of the doubt when he waved it away. The Kiwi persevered and had his eighth of the season before half-time, reacting quickest to a cross from Rob Slevin and finding the bottom corner with a clever finish.

A passage early in the second half encapsulated the game. Bohs passed sharply on the right, creating space for Ross Tierney who found James Clarke. The header was tame and easily gathered by his namesake who launched it downfield, putting Dyer straight through. The striker’s toe poke was well smothered by Chorazka.

James had a couple of better chances not long after, but the outcome was the same: two saves for Brendan. The pressure eventually told however, and Sean Grehan forced one over the line with an impressive header after Dayle Rooney stood a cross up to the back post.

Hickey won his own tussle at the other end shortly after but was denied by the post. He was winning everything and headed a Brouder cross over minutes after that. Dyer too was denied again by Chorazka in a breathless contest.

Bohs got to double digits in their corner count late on. Grehan and Rooney were both close before Grehan did his thing.

GALWAY UNITED: Clarke; Esua, Horgan (Donelon 65), Brouder, Slevin, Burns (Kerrigan 65); McCormack, Hickey, Hurley; Tollett (Walsh 45), Dyer

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Morahan, Mountney (Cornwall 45), Grehan, Flores (Buckley 70); Tierney (Brennan 82), McManus (Whelan 65), Devoy, McDonnell, Rooney; Clarke

Referee: K O’ Sullivan