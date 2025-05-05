Palmer hits out at 'trolls and idiots' after breaking goal drought against Reds

COLE Palmer spoke of his relief at scoring his first goal in 111 days as Chelsea strengthened their hold on a Champions League place with an emphatic victory over champions Liverpool.

The England striker also admitted he had felt guilty towards his teammates for not scoring since January 14 against Bournemouth.

Just when it seemed that Palmer’s barren run would stretch to 19 games, having earlier struck the post, he was given the chance from the penalty spot in the game’s final seconds.

He took it emphatically, driving his spot-kick into the bottom corner beyond Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker.

Palmer said: "Getting chances and not scoring, it feels like you're letting your team down. I feel like I am mentally strong anyway. I feel pride in helping the team. If I'm not doing that, I'm not happy.

“I went three months without scoring but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team.

“Social media nowadays is full of idiots, the trolls and whatever. I don't pay any attention to that.

"I felt confident today. I was trying things, first time passes, playing forward. I've scored and I'm happy, but it's only one and I've got to keep improving and try and reach new levels."

Only a few minutes earlier it seemed that Palmer’s barren run would continue when a late shot struck the inside of the post and came out.

Palmer received praise from teammate Moises Caicedo, who was tripped by Jarell Quansah for the penalty that Palmer converted.

Caicedo said of Palmer: "Cole he's an amazing guy. He always trains hard. I’m so happy for him. He helps us a lot even when he didn't score.

“He deserves it. He is working hard to get goals. Now was his opportunity and he scored. He's a great guy and he deserves everything."

Palmer’s goal moved Chelsea level with fourth-placed Newcastle United on points and goal difference, but behind due to having scored four goals fewer.

The teams meet in a high noon showdown at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s time had Liverpool the customary guard of honour reserved for champions only to immediately rescind the privilege through Enzo Fernandez’s third-minute goal.

Romeo Lavia and Palmer combined to slip a pass in front of Pedro Neto whose smartly delivered cross was cushioned with his left foot by Enzo Fernandez and then stroked into the net with his right.

Save for an offside flag, Liverpool keeper Alisson would have been free to book his holidays, such was the crudeness of his upending of Nicolas Jackson as the Chelsea forward burst through.

A red card would surely have followed and a three-game suspension ruling Alisson out of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures. Instead, Alisson’s lunge counted for nothing save a quick rebuke from referee Simon Hooper.

In front of him, Pedro Neto had the beating of Kostas Tsimikas and the Portugal winger ruffled the outside of the Liverpool net with a firm shot.

If the visitors didn’t look unduly concerned about an impending third Premier League defeat of the season, it was because history will regard it as little more than a statistical footnote to a campaign of triumph.

There were looks aplenty when Liverpool conceded a farcical second goal 11 minutes into the second half, but none carried the despair that would have accompanied them had the title still needed to be won.

Palmer drove to the by-line and crossed for Noni Madueke, who was beaten to the ball by the outstretched leg of Wataru Endo, but as Virgil van Dijk attempted to clear the danger, his hack cannoned back off teammate Quansah and into his own net. An own goal and a penalty conceded made it a miserable afternoon for Quansah.

Liverpool did fashion two clear scoring opportunities, but both wasted. First, substitute Darwin Nunez headed away from goal instead of towards it while Mohamed Salah’s bounced wide of the far post.

Van Dijk’s header from an Alexis Mac Allister corner briefly threatened Chelsea’s victory before Palmer’s moment of redemption finally arrived.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was neither downcast nor critical of his team. Nor should he be.

Slot said: “We will never know if being champions already affected us, but we still saw a lot of things today that we have seen over the whole season.

“We got into the final third so many times, and if we get there so many times, normally we would create more chances.

“That could mean two things. That Chelsea did well in both boxes, which they did. But also that the final few percentage points of our play today were not at the usual standards.

“Would that have happened as well if the title was on the line, we will never know, but the margins are small in the Premier League.”

Chelsea (3-3-1-3) Sanchez 6; Chalobah 8, Colwill 7, Cucurella 7; Caicedo 7, Lavia 6 (Gusto 78, 6), Fernandez 7 (James 88, 6); Palmer 7; Neto 7, Jackson 6 (Sancho 72, 6), Madueke 7 Substitutes not used: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Acheampong

Liverpool (4-2-3-1) Alisson 5; Alexander-Arnold 6 (Bradley 57, 6), Quansah 5, van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 5 (Chiesa 82, 6); Endo 7(Mac Allister 69, 6), Jones 5; Salah 5, Elliott 7 (Szoboszlai 69, 6), Gakpo 6; Jota 5 (Nunez 58, 5) Substitutes not used: Kelleher, Konate, Diaz, Robertson

Referee: Simon Hooper