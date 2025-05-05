'We have to take the heat' - Amorim focused on Europa lifeline after latest league defeat 

BRENTFORD 4 MANCHESTER UNITED 3

YOU NEVER know what to expect when watching Manchester United. But this was yet another chaotic display that saw their Premier League campaign descend into further misery.

A shambolic, youthful United were torn apart after taking the lead in West London, as Kevin Schade scored twice - and ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao, they also have more injury worries, after defender Matthijs de Ligt limped off.

United were deservedly 4-1 down after 74 minutes - and only two very late strikes made this result look even remotely respectable.

Remarkably though, after six games without a win in the Premier League and just six in 24 games in that competition under Ruben Amorim, the Portuguese manager afterwards insisted his team were playing better.

It was obvious right from the start where United’s priorities lay - as manager Amorim made eight changes from the side that won 3-0 in the first leg at Bilbao on Thursday.

That win put United in the box seat for a place in the final - and ahead of this Thursday’s second leg, it was no surprise that their team at the GTech Community Stadium was the third youngest line-up in Premier League history, with an average age of 22 years and 270 days.

But United’s European form has been in stark contrast to their wretched domestic campaign, which has seen them have their worst ever Premier League season - and their worst finish to any season in more than 50 years.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s late push for European football next season is well and truly on, as they surged into ninth place.

Amorim said: “We have to take the heat. We are losing games in the Premier League. It is really hard, but we are doing the best we can.

“I have no doubt we are playing better. But we are fighting for the Europa League and Thursday is the most important game for us.

"We are not ready to play Premier League competitively and be in the Champions League, but we need to win the Europa League to give something to our fans.

"I don't know about de Ligt’s injury, so I'm concerned whether it is a small or big."

It could actually have been worse. United had two huge escapes at the start - as skipper Luke Shaw almost headed into his own net, and then Schade fired over.

But out of the blue United took the lead, when Alejandro Garnacho’s low cross was flicked in by Mason Mount - his first goal since March 2024.

That lead did not last long. Michael Kayode beat Harry Amass to the ball, Mikkel Damsgaard flicked it on - and Shaw diverted it into his own net.

United promptly collapsed. Six minutes later De Ligt went down injured and Amorim’s team stopped, but Brentford didn’t - as Christian Norgaard crossed for Schade to head home.

United’s beleaguered goalkeeper Altay Bayandir pulled off fine saves from Schade’s low shot, and then Norgaard’s header before half-time.

Amorim rang the changes at the break - but a dreadful United defence never looked likely to be able to hold out against a pacey and athletic Brentford side with the bit between their teeth. The third goal duly arrived for the Bees as Bryan Mbeumo crossed for Schade to nod in.

Then the electric Mbeumo slid the ball across for the totally unmarked Yoane Wissa to easily slot home the fourth goal.

Garnacho got one back for United when he fired into the corner from the edge of the area, and in added time substitute Amad Diallo cut inside and angled a shot into the far corner to make the score respectable.

But it could not disguise another dreadful Premier League display - and awful preparation for that European showdown.

Brentford though have now won three games on the bounce, and are dreaming of Europe. Manager Thomas Frank said: “Before we beat Brighton two games ago we said we had to win these games if we want to have a chance to make that dream come true.

“Now we have the momentum and hopefully we can finish the job. But the laser focus is always on the next game.”

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Kayode (Ajer 80), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter (Nunes 80); Norgaard, Damsgaard (Thiago 80), Yarmoliuk (Jensen 67); Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade (Henry 71).

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Thiago, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Nunes.

Man United (3-4-3): Bayindir; Fredericson (Lindelof 75), de Ligt (Maguire 33), Shaw (Yoro 46); Dorgu (Diallo 46), Ugarte, Mainoo, Amass; Mount (Eriksen 56), Obi, Garnacho.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandes, Hojlund, Eriksen, Yoro, Amadi, Casimero.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Wythenshaw).