Davies strikes late for Bayern Munich to break Celtic hearts

Champions League playoff: BAYERN MUNICH 1 CELTIC 1 (Agg 2-1)

CELTIC’S Champions League campaign came to an agonising end in the final minute of added time at the Allianz Arena.

Having levelled the aggregate score through Nicolas Kuhn’s second half goal, Brendan Rodgers’ side were on the brink of taking the play-off tie into extra time when Alphonso Davies scrambled home the goal that took Bayern Munich into the last 16.

It was a cruel, painful end to an outstanding performance by the Scottish Champions. Given only the slimmest of chances of progressing before kick-off, they delivered a tenacious, determined display that could have seen add to their goal tally while their efforts in holding Bayern at bay for all but the final seconds were commendable

Kuhn 63rd minute effort was no more than they deserved but just when it looked as though the additional 30 minutes would be required, Davies followed up after Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel had produced a fine save from Leon Goretzka’s header, bundling the ball over the line despite the best efforts of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic’s wait to reach the last 16 of this competition for the first time since 2013 goes on, but they can take great credit from this showing that came after an impressive group stage.

Bayern, as expected, started the game on the front foot and immediately looked to find Michael Olise and the winger soon served up an excellent cross to the Serge Gnabry whose far post header was blocked by Celtic right back Alistair Johnston before delivering a second tempting cross in the direction of Harry Kane.

Yet while the initial signs were ominous for Rodgers’s side, they quickly showed they too could pose a threat going forward and had they shown more composure in front of goal, they could have overturned the aggregate deficit inside the opening 20 minutes.

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's winner. Pic: Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

The first sign of Celtic’s strengths - and Bayern’s frailties - came after just six minutes when Callum McGregor pressed well to win possession but after breaking free following an exchange of passes with Maeda, the midfielder sliced his shot high and wide.

The opportunity went begging but Celtic’s belief was strengthened and continued to make life uncomfortable for Bayern, culminating in a period when they created three excellent chances in two minutes.

Jota beat Munich right back Josip Stanisic before crossing for Nicolas Kuhn, whose shot was cleared off the line by Raphael Guerreiro. Almost immediately Arne Engels worked his way to the byline before delivering a low ball across the face of goal that Maeda somehow failed to connect with.

Then Maeda was guilty of a lack of composure, sending a first time shot well wide when he had the time to take a touch and set himself.

Rodgers’s frustration was evident but the manager could be satisfied with the way his side determination to press high up the pitch had brought about the scoring opportunities. Inevitably though, there was the sense that they could pay a heavy price for their wastefulness.

Yet while they were relieved to see a first time shot from Kane rebound to safety off the crossbar, the visitors were entitled to believe they had created the better chances before the break and that they could approach the second period with confidence.

The failure of Kane, who missed training on Monday after suffering a blow to the face in the weekend draw at Bayer Leverkusen, to appear after the break diminished the home side’s attacking strength although Kasper Schmeichel had to be alert to deny Leon Goretzka.

And it was Bayern who had cause to regret their missed chances when Kuhn gave Celtic a deserved lead.

Once again it was the Scottish side’s tenacity that led to the goal with Maeda taking advantage of a mistake by centre-back Kim Min-Jae to prod the ball wide for Kuhn who shrugged off a challenge before beating Manuel Neuer with an assured finish.

Celtic looked as though they would reach the end of 90 minutes ahead, before their defences were finally breached.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer 6; Stanistic 6, Upamecano 6, Kim 5, Guerreiro 5 (Davies 64,6); Goretzka 6, Kimmich 6; Olise 7 , Musiala 6, Gnabry 6 (Sane 64,6); Kane 6 (Coman 46,6).

Celtic (4-3-3): Schmeichel 7; Johnston 9, Carter-Vickers 8, Trusty 7, Schlupp 7; Engels 7, McGregor 8, Hatate 7; Kuhn 7 (Yang 69,6), Maeda 7, Jota 7 (Idah 60, 7).

Referee: Benoit Bastien (France) 6.