Champions League round-up: Feyenoord reach last 16 with draw at 10-man AC Milan

Feyenoord will meet either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the last 16, with their opponents to be decided in Friday's draw.
AC Milan's Kyle Walker reacts after missing a chance to score. Pic: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025 - 22:23
Reuters

Feyenoord came from behind to draw 1-1 at AC Milan thanks to a goal from substitute Julian Carranza on Tuesday to earn a 2-1 aggregate playoff win and a place in the Champions League last 16, with the hosts having Theo Hernandez sent off.

Santiago Gimenez put Milan in front against his former club to bring the home side level on aggregate in the opening minute of the second leg but despite creating plenty of chances they were unable to take the overall lead before the break.

Hernandez was dismissed after picking up a second booking six minutes into the second half for simulation and in the 73rd Carranza headed in the equaliser for Feyenoord to stun the San Siro and send the Italian club out of the competition.

Teenager Chemsdine Talbi scored an early double as Club Brugge stormed into a three-goal lead before holding off a second-half onslaught for a 3-1 away win over Atalanta.

Ferran Jutgla netted the visitors’ other goal as Brugge stunned the Italian side with a 3-0 halftime lead, but they had to fight a desperate rearguard action in the second half as their hosts looked to conjure up an unlikely comeback.

Ademola Lookman pulled one goal back for Atalanta but then had a penalty saved by veteran goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who made several other important stops to stymie home hopes and see the Belgian side advance to the last 16 5-2 on aggregate.

Atalanta’s elimination added to a calamitous night for Italian football, following AC Milan’s exit earlier when they were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Feyenoord of the Netherlands and went out of the Champions League 2-1 on aggregate.

Benfica held determined AS Monaco to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff on Tuesday for a 4-3 aggregate win that earned the hosts a place in the competition's last 16.

Benfica, who had a one-goal advantage from the first leg, went up 1-0 in the 22nd minute through a close-range strike by winger Kerem Akturkoglu after a fine pass from Vangelis Pavlidis.

But Monaco had the hosts on the ropes for much of the match and midfielder Takumi Minamino equalised with a simple finish 10 minutes later before Eliesse Ben Seghir put them in front after the break with a stunning first-time shot inside the right post.

Benfica were then awarded a penalty and Pavlidis coolly converted from the spot to make it 2-2 before Monaco substitute George Ilenikhena and Benfica's Orkun Kokcu added a goal each late on.

<p>Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring. Pic: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez.</p>

Champions League round-up: Vinicius Jr scores again to edge Real Madrid past Benfica

