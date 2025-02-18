University of Galway KO hosts UCC to reach Collingwood Cup final

Collingwood Cup semi-final: UCC 0 University of Galway 2

Hosts UCC exited the Collingwood Cup at the semi-final stage as two late goals swung the contest for University of Galway.

The visitors weathered a strong start by UCC and could’ve pinched the half-time lead only for Kevin Fitzpatrick’s superb penalty save from David Tarmey.

The wind played an increasing factor throughout the second half as Galway got on top. Kevin Ketterick found the breakthrough in the 77th minute before Treaty United striker Tarmey buried the clincher as the clock struck 90.

They will face Maynooth University back at the Mardyke tomorrow (2.30 kick-off) as they aim for a first Collingwood title since 1999.

UCC began the brighter as they squeezed the Galway defence to force a series of chances.

Sam Morrissey and Daniel McCarthy fired wide of either post, Zack O'Brien had two shots blocked, and captain Euan Lee cannoned over the crossbar before testing James Egan with his next attempt.

At the back, Fionn Duggan came up with a pair of well-timed sliding blocks to deny Donnacha McNamara a shot on target.

Galway grew into the contest, led by the influential Oisín Coyne, and he won their 44th-minute penalty. The holding midfielder instigated the move before receiving the return pass from Colm Whelan only to be tripped up by Colm Murphy.

Tarmey stepped up but Fitzpatrick dived low to his right to tip the spot-kick around the post.

Derry Howard curled one narrowly off target on the restart but backed by a strengthening wind, Galway established the upper hand.

Just past the hour mark, UCC didn't deal with a high ball and Tarmey’s shot was pushed away by Fitzpatrick.

Whelan flicked a header just past the top corner and a brilliant sliding block by McCarthy prevented a Tarmey half-volley from hitting the target.

They punished a UCC turnover in the 77th minute with Coyne securing possession and Tarmey laying off for Ketterick to provide an emphatic finish.

UCC switched to a back-three to give chase, although Tarmey gave plenty of counter-attack threat.

He was sent clean through by Ketterick but fluffed his finish before almost poking a long ball past Fitzpatrick, who managed to get a touch.

After a UCC handball claim was waved away, Galway secured their progress as Coyne squared for Tarmey to fire home.

In the other semi-final, goals from Dean O’Shea and Aaron Doran sent Maynooth past defending champions UL, 2-1, despite Joey Rushe pulling one back in the second half.

UCC: Kevin Fitzpatrick; Ewan Lee, Fionn Duggan, Colm Murphy, Shane O’Neill (Prince Iyalla 85); Sam Morrissey, Daniel McCarthy (Matthew Broderick 81); Darragh Bowdren (Andrew O’Sullivan 81), Zack O’Brien, Derry Howard; Craig Walsh.

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: James Egan, Luke O’Gorman, James Turkington (Eddie Silke 66), Liam Murray, Milo O’Malley; Oisín Coyne, Stephen Healy; Kevin Ketterick, Donnacha McNamara (Eoin McSweeney 81), Colm Whelan (Mark O’Halloran 74); David Tarmey (Ross Ward (90+1).

Referee: Darren O'Sullivan.