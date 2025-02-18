'It will be emotional' - Alan Mahon ready for return to Republic of Ireland duty

When Alan Mahon hears Amhrán na bhFiann on the Tallaght Tannoy again on Friday, he’ll take a deep breath and be thankful for his national service reconnecting.

Mahon is the Irish component of the new women’s management team, appointed by boss Carla Ward on account of his decade’s experience on the frontline for Manchester City.

Yet the soldier’s song will evoke memories of his two senior Ireland caps – one at Lansdowne Road and the other in the symbolic surrounds of the Giant Stadium in New York.

Its words and rhymes will also resonate with him for the recent passing of his mother Maureen.

Mahon quit his job at City last summer to return home for his Mam’s final months before she died on St Stephen’s Day.

“It will be emotional,” said the 46-year-old, who clocked up over 300 appearances in England with Burnley, Wigan Athletic and the club he bookended his career at; Tranmere Rovers.

“I was chatting to the staff about today and it’s hard to explain. From how I was brought up, the anthem was something I’m passionate about.

“I remember being a lounge boy in Rialto and everybody stopped when they played it at midnight.

“That was part of the culture. To have that in your DNA, it’s always important and emotional. It meant more living in England.

“I'd give my club appearances and medals back to play for Ireland. I grew up in the era of Euro ’88 and Italia ‘90. Some people won't realise this but Ireland stood still. There were parties, excitement.

Head coach Carla Ward, left, and assistant head coach Alan Mahon, right, with members of the Prosper Fingal Rush Football For All team, including Kim Doyle, centre, after a Republic of Ireland women's training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin.

“And there I was, standing in front of your home crowd at Lansdowne, the hairs on your neck standing up. You can't beat that, that's what it's all about.”

He’ll get to cherish twice over the next week, firstly when Turkey in Dublin and the trip to Slovenia next Tuesday.

They’re the opening pair of games in the Uefa Nations League campaign acting as the soft chapter following on from the crushing Euro playoff defeat in December.

When the FAI dispensed with Eileen Gleeson and Colin Healy eight days after losing to Wales, Mahon’s name was mentioned as a contender, as it was before Gleeson assumed control in succession to World Cup qualifying boss Vera Pauw.

“It wasn't something I was pushing for,” he explained.

“The first time, I was happy at City and wasn't interviewed for it. Timing is everything. Throughout my career whatever has happened at that time I just go with it. I am very lucky to be in the position I am in now.

“I am happy where I am. At this moment, I'm still in a phase where I'm happy to have the manager in front of me.

“I've always been a No 2 and am happy being a No 2 at the moment. Fast forward four, five years it may be different. But, as it stands, I am comfortable in my skin and my role.”

His City role allowed him to observe and identify Irish talent.

Working with managers Nick Cushing and Gareth Taylor, he recommended they recruit Tyler Toland and Megan Campbell, two players he’s reunited with this week.

Ireland’s captain – Katie McCabe – was the one that got away. She opted for Arsenal a decade ago, blossoming into a Ballon D’Or candidate.

“Katie's a top, top player and we did enquire about her a few times,” recalled the Dubliner.

“It wasn't for Katie at the time and it just never happened. She would have been a player that we'd have been really interested in at City.

“We've always had a bit of a natter during games between City and Arsenal - those big games. We've always enjoyed that battle.

“This is the first time I'm working with her and I'm looking forward to it.”

Friday, 7.30pm: Uefa Women’s Nations League B, Ireland v Turkey, Tallaght Stadium