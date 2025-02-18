UCC and UL Collingwood Cup final meeting looking likely

After the first day of the Collingwood Cup and it already seems highly likely that the final will be contested between University College Cork and University of Limerick.

That’s not saying much given this shortened version of the prestigious 111-year-old football competition is already at the semi-final stage even though it only kicked off on Monday.

But the impressive manner in which UCC overcame Queens University 3-0 and UL later dispatched of Trinity College Dublin 5-2 in their respective quarter-finals means the two Munster institutions will surely take some stopping.

Like London buses, the men from Limerick will be hoping that after finally ending years of hurt when they claimed the silverware for the first time in their history last year - they defeated Trinity 5-0 in the decider – that a second title will be arriving in due course.

They certainly made a statement of intent against their familiar foes from Dublin as goals from Leon Daly, Paul Brennan and a sensational hat-trick from the irrepressible Dean Hegarty saw them march on, through the wind and the rain, into the last four despite their opponents hitting back twice with a Conor Dalton brace.

UL will be looking to make their experience, and their winning momentum, count when they face Maynooth University at the Farm on Tuesday afternoon while UCC will be looking to make the most of home advantage, and home comforts, when they take on the University of Galway in the other semi.

“We now go into a little bit of a period where we feed them, we have a hydro-pool for them to recover in as well, we have a meeting later on this evening and then it’s up to them to take the time to rest and recover,” began UCC manager Noel Healy shortly after his side defeated Queens thanks to goals from Craig Walsh, captain Ewan Lee and Daniel McCarthy.

Roared on by a vocal and local crowd containing students, family members and even a family dog, shortly after a minute’s silence to pay respects to their former Head of Sport Kieran Dowd following his passing last month was observed, UCC started brightly and never looked back after Walsh fired home in the 17th minute.

And having been granted their request for their semi-final to be switched from the Farm to the Mardyke, they will be hoping to avail of similar advantages yet again against Maynooth.

“God, I thought we started really, really well,” added Healy.

“We got the game down into two and three touch movements and we maximised the size of the pitch. We had a lot of switch movements, got in behind them quite a bit and we created a load of chances.

“We don’t want to run ahead of ourselves just because we won 3-0, it’s my job now to tone it all back down again and try to make sure we are set again for tomorrow.

“We need to take the cockiness, the arrogance, all of those things out of it. I said it to a few people during the week though that we will try to treat it as an away fixture to a certain extent because it bonds the team a little bit better.

“But we will all eat together now, the players will do the hydro-pool inside in the Mardyke so we have the facilities that we should be maximising to get the players right for tomorrow.

“We will push them to eat, sleep and drink properly, rest off their feet and prepare themselves again for tomorrow.”

While the UCC squad were in the hydro-pool, Galway battled and grinded, through the wind and the rain and in the muck at the Farm to narrowly edge past Dublin City University 1-0 thanks to Liam Murray’s deft header, which was observed by linesman and former Cork City player Paul Bowdren as well as UCC volunteer and former Cork City owner Brian Lennox.

Earlier in the day at the same venue, Maynooth needed penalties to see off the challenge of University College Dublin – 7-6 in the shoot-out – after Colin Bolton’s last-minute equaliser for UCD cancelled out Sean McHale’s early strike.

So those results now leave us with four teams remaining in the Collingwood Cup and four teams dropping into the Farquhaur Cup, which sees DCU facing Queens at Mayfield United and Trinity taking on UCD at Leeside United (both kicking off at 11am).

University College Cork and University of Limerick have been tipped to showdown in Wednesday afternoon’s final at the Mardyke, but University of Galway and Maynooth University will certainly have something to say about that.

And UCC’s boss is certainly not taking anything for granted.

“Winning tomorrow is the priority. There is a great carrot that’s out there to play the Collingwood final in Cork which hasn’t been done for a long time, but we have to respect the other teams, that’s what we’ve always done,” concluded Healy.