The University of Galway will meet UCC in the semi-finals while UL will face Maynooth in the other last-four game. 
Murray goal sends University of Galway into Collingwood Cup semi-finals

GAME WINNER: University of Galway's Liam Murray (right) celebrates his winning goal with teammates against DCU during the Irish Universities Collingwood Cup quarter-final at The UCC Farm. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 17 Feb, 2025 - 17:07
Andrew Horgan

Collingwood Cup: University of Galway 1 DCU 0

University of Galway will meet University College Cork in the semi-finals of the Collingwood Cup after they overcame Dublin City University at the Farm on Monday afternoon.

A clever finish from defender Liam Murray proved to be the difference between the two sides in difficult conditions and ensured the men from Galway booked a meeting with the hosts in the last four on Tuesday afternoon.

Murray’s decisive intervention came in the first half as he joined the attack and deftly directed an in-swinging cross into the far bottom left corner of the net, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

The towering number five and the rest of his defenders stood strong in the second period as DCU desperately tried to get themselves back on level terms but it just wasn’t to be their day.

Elsewhere champions University of Limerick also progressed to the semi-finals with an impressive 5-2 win over Trinity College Dublin. Dean Hegarty scored a hat-trick for the winners. 

They will now take on Maynooth University for a place in the final following their penalty shoot-out victory over UCD earlier in the day, at the same time that UCC comfortably dispatched Queens University 3-0 at the Mardyke.

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: James Egan, Luke O’Gorman, Milo O’Malley, Liam Murray, James Turkington, Oisin Coyne, Kevin Ketterick, Stephen Healy, David Tarmey, Donnacha McNamara, Colm Whelan.

Subs: Noah Eddie Sike, Mark O‘Halloran, Ger O’Riordan, Adam Greeney, Ross Ward, Eoin McSweeney, Cian Murray.

DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY: Eoin Harrington, Sam Harvey, David Blake, Cathal Dodd, Jude Bates, Ronan Sands, Andy Paraschiv, Ronan Kilkenny, Luke Mavrak, Albert Edet, Caleb Gyasi.

Subs: Owen Benson, Francis Lynch, Farouq Ibrahim, Hughie Doyle, Adam Balmer, Serion Qeleoposhi, Pedro Malanda, Fran Butler.

Referee: Darren O’Sullivan.

