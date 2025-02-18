US college frustrations over, Emily Murphy ready to kickstart Ireland career

Jonathan Murphy graced Croke Park and Lansdowne Road but his daughter Emily Murphy has designs on broadening her collection of stadia to major international tournaments.

The attacker from Windsor, England has won only four Ireland caps since switching allegiance but has a head-start with the new manager. She played under Carla Ward at Birmingham.

Being released for international camps won’t be a problem under the new regime either, now that she joined ambitious Championship club Newcastle United.

Vera Pauw discouraged players from entering the US college system due to their tendency to block call-ups as they’re not obligated to comply with Fifa windows.

Her successor Eileen Gleeson discovered that issue when seeking Murphy for last year’s playoffs against Georgia. Her college team Wake Forest refused to release Murphy.

“I was upset and frustrated,” she confesses on watching the latter stages of the Euro campaign from the other side of the Atlantic.

“I always wanted to come and play for Ireland. There were discussions I had with my college staff but that chapter is closed.”

Newcastle have shuttled up the tiers, Saudi investment facilitating them last year becoming the first third-tier outfit to go full-time. They’re in a hurry but Murphy has learnt to be patient.

“We’re not long in the Championship and there’s a few things you take with a pinch of salt but it’s an incredible club,” the 21-year-old said after joining in the summer.

“We work very well and closely with the men’s team which is the biggest support you can receive.

“As a kid, I always wanted to get from A to B as fast as I could. I was exposed to professional environments, like Chelsea or Birmingham with Carla Ward, but I was only a child.

“You learn and realise football is not going anywhere. I can focus on my own development and pathway, then hopefully I can get to exactly where I want to be at the end of my career. I don’t know where that is exactly. But little stepping-stones to get there is probably the way I operate.”

Those increments have been gradual on the Ireland stage too. It won’t be until next February that the real World Cup qualifiers begin but there’s the Uefa Nations League series in the meantime to push her case for inclusion.

She was too young when her father played Gaelic and hurling at Croke Park for Scoil Naithi, as well as rugby in Lansdowne Road with Palmerstown – his local club.

“His big highlight was playing at Lansdowne Road,” said Murphy.

She played there herself in the modern, rebuilt version last year and it could take a while for the national stadium to host the women again after the disappointment of missing out on Euro qualification.

She said: “You don’t want to dwell on it for too long because I think you then don’t allow yourself to progress. I think as a team we have a fresh slate now. Ultimately, it’s what we do next and how we move on from that.

“I’m excited and I think all of us are. We had a welcome meeting with Carla to get the ball rolling. It’s a fresh start and something we’re all ready for.”