Hosts UCC overcome Queen's to reach Collingwood Cup semi-final

Collingwood Cup quarter-final: UCC 3 Queen's University 0

Hosts UCC are through to the semi-finals of the Collingwood Cup as they comprehensively defeated Queen's University at the Mardyke on Monday.

Goals from Craig Walsh, captain Ewan Lee and Daniel McCarthy ensured UCC cruised into the last four where they will meet the winners of DCU and University of Galway, who clash on Monday afternoon, at the Farm on Tuesday.

Queen's were hoping to move a step closer to getting their hands back on the prestigious silverware for the first time in 40 years with this fixture and venue marking a repeat of their last triumph in the final back in 1985.

But the Cork college have their own ambitions, and they breezed through to the semis of this competition with an impressive showing.

UCC's Colm Murphy clears from Queen's University's Sam Morrissey during the Irish Universities Collingwood cup quarter final atThe Mardyke. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Following a dominant opening to proceedings, the home side finally broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when the lively Craig Walsh was first to the rebound after Daniel McCarthy’s powerful strike from distance was parried by goalkeeper Jack Reid and he made no mistake, coolly slotting the loose ball into the bottom left corner from close-range.

Reid would make a string of fine stops as the half progressed, but he was beaten again shortly before the interval when right-back Ewan Lee’s pressing saw him reclaim possession high up the pitch before his fierce strike deflected in past the keeper.

Queen's twice came close to getting on the scoresheet in the second period, but they squandered both of their openings either side of Daniel McCarthy adding a third for UCC with a deflected effort of his own from just inside the box after a good first touch took him past his marker.

Maynooth University also booked their place in the semi-finals with a 7-6 penalty shoot-out victory over UCD at the Farm, after the match finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

They will face the winners of the quarter-final between current champions University of Limerick and Trinity College Dublin, who also go head-to-head at the Farm on Monday afternoon.

UCC: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Ewan Lee, Shane O’Neill (Prince Lyalla 62), Fionn Duggan, Colm Murphy, Sam Morrissey (Ronan Murphy 78), Darragh Bowdren, Daniel McCarthy, Craig Walsh (Garvin Twomey 78), Zack O’Brien (Matthew Broderick 78), Josh Roberts (Andrew O’Sullivan 62).

QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY: Jack Reid, Joel O’Rourke, Matthew Chestnutt, Owen Smith, Louis McKeown, Sean McGarry (Caoimhin Bonner 61), Ted Hughes, Cain Hamilton (Evan Robinson 81), Callum Millar (Matt Murray 74), James O’Hara, Adam Lonsdale.

Referee: Rob O’Leary.