Aoife Mannion on Colin Healy exit: 'I wish him all the best and only want good things for him. It was really saddening...'

Aoife Mannion admits she was sad to see Colin Healy ditched from the Ireland women’s set-up, echoing the disappointment expressed by teammates Denise O’Sullivan and Caitlin Hayes.

Former England squad member Mannion declared for Ireland in the months prior to the 2023 World Cup but missed the tournament in Australia.

Injury also disrupted her involvement after Vera Pauw’s reign but she was in camp when the reign of Eileen Gleeson reached its conclusion in December with the Euro playoff defeat against Wales.

Carla Ward recently became the third manager in 18 months and Manchester United defender Mannion is fit to start Friday’s Nations League opener against Turkey at Tallaght Stadium (7.30pm). However, the 29-year-old still seems struck by the change of guard.

Healy endured a painful 2024 as his wife Kelly lost her battle with cancer in April.

He returned to international duty and said he rejected the Cobh Ramblers vacancy, an opportunity to remain near his two children in Cork, because he was promised a contract extension, barring a resounding playoff defeat. The FAI have denied any “absolute guarantees” of continuity were provided.

Gleeson and Healy were relieved of their duties eight days after the 3-2 aggregate loss to the Dragons.

“I really liked Eilo and I really enjoyed camp, so it was a surprise for me when she wasn’t kept on,” said Mannion.

“Colin was a really, really lovely person to have in camp. He was a really liked member of the squad, as was Eilo of course.

“I can only speak of my experience of Colin’s character and who he was as a person, and it was really sad for him and Eilo not to be involved anymore because I, on a personal level, got on really well with them.

“As players these decisions are made above us and not something we have a say in.

“I like Eilo, I liked the feel of the camps and so firstly, it was really disappointing that we didn’t qualify, and then obviously for her on a personal level - that’s really disappointing as well."

Speaking about Healy in a chat with RTÉ Sport, Mannion added: “I wish him all the best and only want good things for him. It was really saddening to read his statement knowing he is a really private person, it would have been a difficult decision for him to do that.

“I can only talk about what I know which is not loads, I can only go off the statement Colin has put out where he questioned the level of clarity and communication in how he felt him being let go had happened.

“If the FAI wants to be a really open and inclusive organisation, they will want to have a look internally and make sure that everything has been done and will be done going forward that means that situations where a lack of clarity or mis-communication happens is to a minimum. Everyone deserves that and I’m sure that the FAI will continue to make sure that that happens going forward.”

None of that lessens Mannion's commitment to the Ireland cause, she insists. “You have to, as a player, we always have to turn up and appreciate the honour it is to play for the Ireland team regardless of who the management staff is.

“It’s for Carla now to put her stamp on it. It’s her fresh start, and to continue that good feeling and the excitement it is for the players to be involved.”

Mannion does have experience of working with Ward’s new assistant, former Ireland midfielder Alan Mahon.

“It was great to see “Mahony” in the hotel this morning,” she said after the new management assembled their squad at their Castleknock base.

“I worked with him for two years when he was the assistant at Manchester City, as much as it begrudges me to say as a United player!

“He’s a really good guy and I’m looking forward to being on the pitch and being coached by him.

“The first was a full season, the second I was injured and during covid. He was the assistant to Nick Cushing at the time – two really good guys with lots of experience.

“Playing under a City model is very technical and possession-based and at that time that was really cutting edge in the league actually and so it was a real challenge and growth point for me, trying to get onboard and up to speed with that.

“I’d come from Birmingham before which was much more traditional in terms of one v one tackling and duels, putting your body on the line.

“It felt like playing under coaches like Alan and Nick Cushing took it to the next level in terms of technical detail and what you do on the ball.

“So I can only hope that he will bring some of that experience to our camps.”

Ireland complete their opening double-header by visiting Koper on Tuesday week to face Slovenia. Greece complete the four-nation League B pool.