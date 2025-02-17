‘Buckle up and enjoy the ride’: Van Dijk backs Liverpool to handle title pressure

Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool to “buckle up and enjoy the ride” of a Premier League title race as he insisted Arne Slot’s side can handle the rising pressure.

Anfield was beset by nerves on Sunday when Wolves threatened to recover from 2-0 down. Slot admitted Liverpool’s second-half performance was the first time this season his team have played with doubt, and Andy Robertson appealed to the crowd at one point to calm down.

Van Dijk believes tension was understandable after Matheus Cunha reduced the deficit and with Everton’s 98th-minute equaliser in the Merseyside derby still fresh in the mind. But he is adamant the league leaders, who remain seven points clear of Arsenal, have the experience and mentality required for the tests to come.

The captain said of Robertson’s crowd interaction: “Did he say that? I didn’t even know. We are all human beings. I can fully understand that side at times and I think they [the crowd] would love to keep supporting and shouting. If the third goal [a disallowed Mohamed Salah shot] had counted it would have been completely different.

“I said it weeks ago: we just have to buckle up and enjoy the ride. There will be a lot of twists and turns. If you’re not ready for it – and we have been there already – it will be a difficult couple of months for you but I feel like we as a team are ready for it. We will give it everything we’ve got and we will see in 13 games if that is enough. I totally understand anxiety or nervousness can kick in but we need the fans in the best shape of their lives and they need us to be in the best shape of our lives as well. Hopefully by the end of the season we can all enjoy it even more.”

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday, Manchester City on Sunday and host Newcastle the following midweek in what could prove a key period. Van Dijk admits the title favourites must raise their game having struggled against Wolves and Everton.

“Yes we have to up it because you play against teams who can hurt you even more, especially at two away grounds where the teams are very good,” he said. “If you’re not ready for it you don’t deserve anything.” Liverpool have announced a freeze on general admission and season-ticket prices for next season after discussions with the club’s supporters board. Liverpool promised “meaningful engagement” with the board in light of criticism for raising prices for this season without consultation.

Junior tickets will be frozen at £9 for the 10th consecutive season. Liverpool said the price freeze “comes despite significant increases in Anfield match-day operating costs and continued rises in the cost of football operations in general”.

The club promised to respond to concerns over access to tickets and the online purchasing process, which were highlighted by a majority of supporters in a survey. Liverpool intend to “start discussions with its supporters board on developing a range of ticketing policy changes during next season and beyond”.

